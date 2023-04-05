Tamil Nadu: Onion market relocation from Keelamarrat Street receives mixed response 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Traders and other stakeholders of the onion market in Keelamarrat Street have expressed mixed feelings about the proposed relocation of the market to Mattuthavani.

Considering traffic congestion issues, it was decided during the corporation budget that the market would be shifted at a cost of Rs 10.30 crore.



Speaking to TNIE, M Mugesh Sharma, zone four chairman, said the onion market in his zone has more than 100 shops. "Loadmen and small-time street vendors are relying on the market for their living. Shifting it to Mattuthavani would cause livelihood problems in the area. The corporation should consider the extension areas in zone 4 for the market," he added.



Many workers echoed similar concerns as there are many loadmen working at the Mattuthavani vegetable and fruit markets. N Chinnamayan, president of central market all traders federation in Madurai, said, "Despite a series of petitions seeking the construction of a new vegetable market, which was announced in 2010, no action has been taken. The current market is lacking all basic amenities. The corporation should prepare a separate path for the new onion market," he stated.



An onion trader, Mubarrak, who owns a shop in Keelamarrat Street said, "Though there will be a drop in retail business, we would be able to manage. We request the corporation to allot at least 1,000 sq ft per shop with proper ventilation and storage facilities. Each shop receives a minimum of 25 tonnes of onion on daily basis, which requires proper storage facility."

