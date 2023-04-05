Three private firms increase milk price by Rs 2 per litre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The prices of milk and curd from private brands Srinivasa, Thirumala and Jersey have been raised by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 8 per litre respectively. Milk price has been increased for a second time since January this year and for the sixth time since January last year.

The full cream milk of these brands is now priced between Rs 74 and Rs 76 per litre. The price of a litre of standardised milk has gone up from Rs 64 to Rs 66 and toned milk from Rs 52 to Rs 54, official communications sent to retail dealers said.

The companies have attributed the hike to increasing the procurement price of milk and operational expenses. The price hike for Thirumala and Srinivasa milk has come into effect from April 1 and 4 respectively, and Jersey’s revised price will come into effect from April 6.

Aavin, which caters to nearly 50 % of domestic consumers in Chennai city sells full cream milk at Rs 60 a litre, standardised milk at Rs 44 and toned milk at Rs 40.

