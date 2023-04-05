Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Covid-19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

Doctors said the patient was not vaccinated and the cause of death was severe ARDS and Covid viral pneumonia. His wife has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUPPUR:  A 54-year-old man with co-morbid conditions died of Covid-19 at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Parthiban was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness on March 21.

He tested positive on March 31 and died on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five people are being treated for Covid-19 at TKMCH. In Tiruppur, an 82-year old man from Vellakoil died at a private hospital on Monday.

Doctors said the patient was not vaccinated and the cause of death was severe ARDS and Covid viral pneumonia. His wife has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Coronavirus Death
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp