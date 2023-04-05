Two Covid-19 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUPPUR: A 54-year-old man with co-morbid conditions died of Covid-19 at the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. Parthiban was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness on March 21.

He tested positive on March 31 and died on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five people are being treated for Covid-19 at TKMCH. In Tiruppur, an 82-year old man from Vellakoil died at a private hospital on Monday.

Doctors said the patient was not vaccinated and the cause of death was severe ARDS and Covid viral pneumonia. His wife has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

