After girl's death, MKU hostellers flag safety concerns

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the death of a girl student on the premises of the Madurai Kamaraj University Hostel on Friday, students of the university voiced their concerns and panic about their safety. They also alleged that the authorities of MKU have not yet come forward to offer counselling sessions to students and that no measures have been taken to prevent students from going to the third floor of the hostel, where the guard rail is only a foot high.



Speaking to TNIE, on request of anonymity, a hostel student said that after the demise of the girl, girls have been afraid of going to the bathroom during the night hours and that the area where the incident took place is still accessible to any student. "After the incident, the warden locked the door, but the lock was damaged. We are also struggling to cope up with the mental trauma since the incident and many can't even sleep properly through the night. The students are also facing other challenges, including dirty toilets, damaged roof tiles, and foul-smelling piles of garbage near the hostel that pose the threat of mosquito menaces and diseases," she said.



She further stated that over 600 students stay at the Kurunji, Maligai and Mullai hostels for women. "Some of the windows are broken. During the rainy season, we get bitten by black-coloured insects that easily enter the room, which causes swelling in our bodies. Mosquito menace is also prevalent on the hostel premises. When it rains, there would be seepage in the building due to cracks in the walls, which also lead to electric shocks on taps in the bathrooms and toilets caused by leakage of electric current. The walls have a thick layer of algae too due to seepage from the water tank leaks on the open terrace," she added.



Commenting on the food served at the hostel, the student also said that its quality is quite average and that if they confront the chef about it, they are abused for the same. "The RO filter does not work. Purchasing water from external sources makes us fall ill. In case of emergencies at night, there are no wardens to tend to them. The only option is to call the security guards for help," she further stated.



Responding to the issue, MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar said that following the incident, the warden was asked to lock the door to prevent students from trespassing. "We have already given first-aid training for the students. We shall soon arrange counselling sessions for the students. However, the students are free to use the counselling centre available on the premises. Regarding the infrastructure facilities, we are trying to improve the facilities and are planning to shift the students to another building after May. Meanwhile, I will take all the appropriate steps to sort out the prevalent issues," he added.

