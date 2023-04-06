Anguished over plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu: Governor Ravi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi shared his ‘anguish’ over the discrimination faced by Dalits in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday, Ravi said that only when issues are approached with a sense of feeling and responsibility towards the victims, poverty alleviation and social justice can be achieved. “Poverty and social inequality continue to persist in the society because the efforts taken so far turned out to be mere slogans,” he said.

“It was painful for me when I read a newspaper report that human excreta was put into a water tank in a Dalit colony and when a Dalit panchayat president came and told me that they are not allowed to raise the national flag. What kind of social programmes do we have to remove social discrimination?” the governor noted.

The Raj Bhavan later put out a tweet stating: “Governor Ravi shared his anguish over shameful & painful day today social & institutional discriminations faced by our Dalit brothers & sisters in Tamil Nadu despite so much noise about social justice, which in the absence of empathy seems to have become mere slogans for political mobilisation instead of a serious initiative to address the serious concern.”

(With inputs from PTI)

