Building owner fined Rs 25k for damaging road

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A house owner in ward five of the Income Tax colony was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 by the civic body for digging a pit on the road and releasing sewage water into it.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap has been conducting regular inspections on a daily basis. As part of this, the commissioner along with the east zone officials and ward five councillor GV Naveenkumar inspected ward five of the east zone in the city on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the commissioner spotted a huge pit dug on the road in which sewage water was released by one of the house owners in the Income Tax Colony. After an investigation, the house owner was found guilty. The commissioner then ordered officials to impose a fine against him.

Speaking to TNIE, Prathap said, “It was a small flat with five to six houses in one building. The owner of the building had dug a soak pit in the building premises to release the sewage water. But as the pit had reached its full capacity, he dug a pit, that was about 5 feet x 5 feet wide, on the road and released the sewage water into it without receiving permission from the civic body. So, the officials were ordered to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 against him.”

Besides, several areas, including the PPG College Road and Income Tax Colony, were visited by the team. They inspected the segregated garbage collection and instructed the residents to keep two bins to store biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and hand it over to the sanitary workers.

