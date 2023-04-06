Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 exams to begin today

The department also said that 264 candidates, which include 251 boys and 13 girls, will write the examination from prison.

Published: 06th April 2023 06:43 AM



By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 9.8 lakh students are expected to write the Class 10 examinations which will begin on Thursday. Of this, 5,01,028 are boys, 4,75,056 are girls and five are transgender. This includes 15,566 students from Puducherry and 37,798 private candidates. The department also said that 264 candidates, which include 251 boys and 13 girls, will write the examination from prison.

Meanwhile, teachers in a few districts complained that they are being posted on invigilator duty in far-off places. “There is no uniformity in how teachers are posted on invigilator duty. In some districts like Chengalpattu, the teachers were asked to give a list of places that will be convenient for them to travel.

However, it was not followed in all districts and many had to travel more than 90 minutes to reach the centres. It becomes difficult for us if the travelling time is more than one hour,” said a government school teacher from Erode district.

No data on Class 12 absentees
After the marginal rise in the number of absentees after the language paper in the Class 12 examination, the school education department has withheld the data on the overall number of absentees in the state. A senior official in the school education department said that the department has not collated the data as the department felt it was unnecessary.  The Class 12 examinations concluded on Monday.

