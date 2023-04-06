Home States Tamil Nadu

Issue passport to man born to Lankan dad and Indian mom: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

The litigant Neyatitus filed a petition seeking the court to direct the regional passport officer in Madurai to issue the passport.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the regional passport office in Madurai to issue a passport for a youth, who was born out of Sri Lankan refugee father and Indian mother.

The litigant Neyatitus filed a petition seeking the court to direct the regional passport officer in Madurai to issue the passport. He was born to Lankan refugee Sahayanathan and Indian mother Patchaiammal. He submitted an application to the passport office which issued a notice calling upon the petitioner to furnish a proper explanation as Neyatitus' birth certificate mentioned him as a Lankan refugee.

Justice GR Swaminathan said the passport office also cannot be blamed because the birth certificate described him as a refugee. "Such a description made by the authority cannot bind the petitioner. In any event, it is erroneous. We are still stuck in patriarchal notions. The official must have thought that since the petitioner's father is a Srilankan refugee, the petitioner though born to an Indian citizen must also partake in the father's nationality. The petitioner has offered his explanation before the respondent," he said.

Section 3(1)(b) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 states that every person born in India on or after first day of July, 1987, but before the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003 and either of whose parents is a citizen of India at the time of his birth shall be a citizen of India by birth.

The Amendment Act came into force on Dec 3, 2004. Neyatitus was born on Jan 18, 2022 and has been lucky in two ways-- his mother is an Indian citizen and also born before the cut-off date. Both the statutory requirements stand fulfilled in this case. The court said convincing and unimpeachable materials have been placed. So, the respondent is directed to process the application and issue a passport to the petitioner within a period  of three weeks.

