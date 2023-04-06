Home States Tamil Nadu

QR code to detect unsegregated waste disposal to kick off in Tiruchy city by June

Senior officials said that once they finish the QR code distribution for all the buildings, they would begin imposing fines on everyone failing to segregate their waste.

Sanitation workers collecting waste from residents staying at Thillai nagar in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
TIRUCHY: Starting in June, residents would see a system in which sanitation workers collecting waste would scan the QR code with their mobile and enter its segregation status. The Tiruchy Corporation is currently collecting details from residents for the issuing of QR codes for all residential and commercial buildings in the city. This process is expected to be completed by May.

Senior officials said that once they finish the QR code distribution for all the buildings, they would begin imposing fines on everyone failing to segregate their waste. Though the corporation had several times tried to impose fines, the absence of a foolproof system spoiled those efforts, officials said.

"We had tried several times to impose fines on those giving unsegregated waste. But, on the next day, those residents would begin disposing of their waste in the open. The QR system would stop all these loopholes. It would help us get a clear-cut idea of waste collection from each building in the city.

So, if we notice that we are not getting waste from a particular house or commercial building for a certain period, we would ask our team to enquire how they are disposing of the garbage. If they are unable to come up with a proper response, it means that they are disposing of it at some public places.

Then, we would take action," a senior corporation official explained. Sources say that if everything goes well, the corporation would also stop collecting unsegregated waste from June. Officials said that the move would create new challenges and that the corporation is getting ready for it.

"Once we start taking action on more people, littering is likely to increase in many areas. We are expecting such a situation and there are plans to put more CCTV cameras to prevent it. Apart from this, there are also plans to conduct inspections at various hours in frequent littering spots," an officer, part of the city's solid waste management team, said.

