Ryots oppose allotment of land to TAHDCO near Thirumoorthy dam

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers in Udumalaipet opposed the allotment of land near Thirumoorthy dam to members of SC/ST community through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). They alleged that elephants and other animals pass through the land to reach the dam to quench thirst.

R Gopal (56) a farmer said, "In the 1960s, several hundred acres of land were acquired for building Thirumoorthy dam under the Public Works Department. After the dam was built in 1962, a large tract of land was left without any purpose. Later, some of these lands (Survey no. 202, 20, 207, 210, 212) remained idle. Now the site has turned into a mini forest filled with trees, bushes and shrubs.

As a result, animals including wild boar, deer and even elephants used to visit the spot. We received information that around 88 acres of land are being transferred to TAHDCO to be allotted to SC/ST communities. If the land is converted for agricultural or residential purposes, the ecosystem will be destroyed."

M Nagarajan (67) a farmer said, "The entire location contains fig, acacia and other plants, planted by the forest department in the 1980s. Due to the presence of the Thirumoorthy dam, elephants used to visit for drinking. So, we believe it is the path of elephants. If these shrubs and trees are removed, it will cause environmental issues."

Manager - TAHDCO (Tiruppur division) Ranjit Kumar said, "In the 1960s, the state government decided to acquire land from farmers for building Thirumoorthy dam and later found several acres of land measuring 241 acres could be used for government purposes.

The Government order No. 1661/4-8-1983 was passed for the initiative and divided the land to five departments - 82.65 acres (Deputy Director (Oil Seeds), 30 acres to formerly Cheran Transport Corporation (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), 10 acres for Social Welfare Department, 30 acres for Education Department and 88.67 acres for Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). We have decided to use land allocated to us for the welfare of scheduled class communities."

An official from the forest department (Tiruppur Zone), "Some sections of the land around Thirumoorthy dam were transferred to various government departments in the 1980s. Due to the presence of Thirumoorthy dam, wild animals used to traverse the land for drinking water. But, this isn’t an elephant path or there isn’t the presence of animal tracks. Since the entire land is filled with thorny bushes, this looks like a mini forest. Clearing the areas for agricultural or irrigation purposes will not pose a problem."

TIRUPPUR: A section of farmers in Udumalaipet opposed the allotment of land near Thirumoorthy dam to members of SC/ST community through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). They alleged that elephants and other animals pass through the land to reach the dam to quench thirst. R Gopal (56) a farmer said, "In the 1960s, several hundred acres of land were acquired for building Thirumoorthy dam under the Public Works Department. After the dam was built in 1962, a large tract of land was left without any purpose. Later, some of these lands (Survey no. 202, 20, 207, 210, 212) remained idle. Now the site has turned into a mini forest filled with trees, bushes and shrubs. As a result, animals including wild boar, deer and even elephants used to visit the spot. We received information that around 88 acres of land are being transferred to TAHDCO to be allotted to SC/ST communities. If the land is converted for agricultural or residential purposes, the ecosystem will be destroyed."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M Nagarajan (67) a farmer said, "The entire location contains fig, acacia and other plants, planted by the forest department in the 1980s. Due to the presence of the Thirumoorthy dam, elephants used to visit for drinking. So, we believe it is the path of elephants. If these shrubs and trees are removed, it will cause environmental issues." Manager - TAHDCO (Tiruppur division) Ranjit Kumar said, "In the 1960s, the state government decided to acquire land from farmers for building Thirumoorthy dam and later found several acres of land measuring 241 acres could be used for government purposes. The Government order No. 1661/4-8-1983 was passed for the initiative and divided the land to five departments - 82.65 acres (Deputy Director (Oil Seeds), 30 acres to formerly Cheran Transport Corporation (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), 10 acres for Social Welfare Department, 30 acres for Education Department and 88.67 acres for Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO). We have decided to use land allocated to us for the welfare of scheduled class communities." An official from the forest department (Tiruppur Zone), "Some sections of the land around Thirumoorthy dam were transferred to various government departments in the 1980s. Due to the presence of Thirumoorthy dam, wild animals used to traverse the land for drinking water. But, this isn’t an elephant path or there isn’t the presence of animal tracks. Since the entire land is filled with thorny bushes, this looks like a mini forest. Clearing the areas for agricultural or irrigation purposes will not pose a problem."