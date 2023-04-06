Tamil Nadu to conduct 11,000 Covid-19 tests daily

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With 1,216 active Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has set a target of conducting 11,000 Covid-19 tests across the state daily. Tamil Nadu reported 242 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.6%.

Chennai (373) had the highest number of active cases on Wednesday, followed by Chengalpattu (132), Coimbatore (92), Kanyakumari (75), Salem (77), Tiruvallur (57) and Trichy (37). Districts that reported TPR above 5% include Chennai and Chengalpattu (7.9%), Coimbatore (6.4%), Tiruvallur and Trichy (6%), Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur (5%).

DPH has set a target for each health unit district while Chennai has been instructed to perform 1,080 tests daily. The target is fixed as per guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the circular released on April 3 said.

“The 2023 estimated population of Tamil Nadu is 7.69 crore and the minimum number of tests required to be performed for Covid-19 surveillance is 11,000 per day. The number of tests performed by all the health unit districts has come down and the total tests performed is around 3,000 tests per day which is less than one-third of the expected tests for Covid surveillance across the state,” DPH added in the circular.

DPH has instructed the officials to test cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections. The number of active cases has risen from less than 50 in mid-February to over 1,000 on Tuesday. At the same time the test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people testing positive for samples tested, also increased from 0.6% in mid-February to 3% as on 29 March which is due to a decrease in tests performed, DPH stated.

The DPH has also instructed officials to closely monitor Covid-19 cases and raise community awareness regarding respiratory and hand hygiene. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, health minister Ma. Subramanian said mock drills on Covid-19 will be conducted on April 10 and 11 in hospitals to ensure the readiness of hospitals' infrastructure for Covid-19 management. Regarding face mask compliance among people, the minister said people should wear them for their safety, and 100% mask compliance in hospitals is being ensured.

Two Covid-19 deaths in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Two people died of Covid-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday. A 55-year-old woman who was suffering from liver ailments and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital 10 days back had tested positive recently. She complained of breathlessness on Wednesday and died. An 82-year-old man, who was a native of Tiruppur was admitted in Kovai Medical Centre Hospital on Wednesday. The man was suffering from fever and cough for the last two days. Sources said the patient had comorbidities and was in serious condition during admission. He died in the evening following respiratory failure.

CHENNAI: With 1,216 active Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has set a target of conducting 11,000 Covid-19 tests across the state daily. Tamil Nadu reported 242 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.6%. Chennai (373) had the highest number of active cases on Wednesday, followed by Chengalpattu (132), Coimbatore (92), Kanyakumari (75), Salem (77), Tiruvallur (57) and Trichy (37). Districts that reported TPR above 5% include Chennai and Chengalpattu (7.9%), Coimbatore (6.4%), Tiruvallur and Trichy (6%), Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai and Thiruvarur (5%). DPH has set a target for each health unit district while Chennai has been instructed to perform 1,080 tests daily. The target is fixed as per guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population, the circular released on April 3 said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The 2023 estimated population of Tamil Nadu is 7.69 crore and the minimum number of tests required to be performed for Covid-19 surveillance is 11,000 per day. The number of tests performed by all the health unit districts has come down and the total tests performed is around 3,000 tests per day which is less than one-third of the expected tests for Covid surveillance across the state,” DPH added in the circular. DPH has instructed the officials to test cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections. The number of active cases has risen from less than 50 in mid-February to over 1,000 on Tuesday. At the same time the test positivity rate (TPR), the number of people testing positive for samples tested, also increased from 0.6% in mid-February to 3% as on 29 March which is due to a decrease in tests performed, DPH stated. The DPH has also instructed officials to closely monitor Covid-19 cases and raise community awareness regarding respiratory and hand hygiene. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, health minister Ma. Subramanian said mock drills on Covid-19 will be conducted on April 10 and 11 in hospitals to ensure the readiness of hospitals' infrastructure for Covid-19 management. Regarding face mask compliance among people, the minister said people should wear them for their safety, and 100% mask compliance in hospitals is being ensured. Two Covid-19 deaths in Coimbatore Coimbatore: Two people died of Covid-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday. A 55-year-old woman who was suffering from liver ailments and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital 10 days back had tested positive recently. She complained of breathlessness on Wednesday and died. An 82-year-old man, who was a native of Tiruppur was admitted in Kovai Medical Centre Hospital on Wednesday. The man was suffering from fever and cough for the last two days. Sources said the patient had comorbidities and was in serious condition during admission. He died in the evening following respiratory failure.