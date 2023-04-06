Teen, brother open up before media on horror unleashed by Balveer Singh

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Coming in front of reporters for the first time on Wednesday, the teenager whose teeth were pulled out by Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, narrated his tale of horror. He and his brother K Arunkumar (23) spoke about their trauma at a press conference convened by Henry Tiphagane, director of People’s Watch.

Arunkumar said, “On March 7, my friends and I were talking at Adyankarungulam when people belonging to a rival group attacked us. I suffered injuries on the head and went to VK Puram police station to complain. However, they did not register a case and instead asked me to get treated. I went to the government hospital in Ambasamudram. But, they asked for a police complaint copy to provide treatment.

Then, my mother K Rajeshwari took me to Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi, where I lied that I had fallen down from a motorcycle and got hurt. I received 14 sutures on the head. On March 10, my teenage brother, I and my friends were chased by the rival group once again.

When we hid for safety, police picked us up and took us to Ambasamudram police station. Balveer Singh, who was in plain clothes there, asked us to come to his room one by one. When I went in, he told me strip down to my underwear. Two policemen held on to my legs and hands, and Singh repeatedly hit me on my limbs, asking me whether I would get into ‘rowdyism’ ever again.

He beat me on my head, bothering least about the sutures. The policemen then stuffed gravel into my mouth, and Singh removed my tooth. We were then asked to clean all the blood and then taken to VK Puram police station. I was threatened into silence saying that my right leg would be removed if I revealed anything. When I was presented at the collectorate too, they threatened me to be silent.”

Following Arunkumar, his teenage brother spoke about his ordeal. “I am studying in ITI. I was tortured brutally and my teeth were removed. Singh and inspector Murugesan threatened us into silence. Following the torture, I was lodged in a juvenile home for eight days after which I got bail. I developed severe pain on both my legs and hands while staying in the home, and was given pain balm for application,” the youth said.

Addressing reporters, Henry Tiphagane said, “Balveer Singh did not act according to Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. After Sathankulam, this is another case of brutal torture by police. It is pathetic that no such criminal action has been taken against Singh and others. All of them should be booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act. Chief Minister MK Stalin has to take immediate action in this regard.”

