Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple city decks up for Chithirai festival at Meenakshi temple

The preparatory works at Madurai Meenakshi temple for the annual Chithirai festival have kicked off, with the HR&CE department floating tenders for various works.

Published: 06th April 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi temple, Madurai meenakshi temple

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The preparatory works at Madurai Meenakshi temple for the annual Chithirai festival have kicked off, with the HR&CE department floating tenders for various works.

The Chithirai festival will commence with a flag hoisting on April 23 followed by the celestial wedding of deity Meenakshi on May 2, the Chithirai temple car procession on May 3 and entry of Alagar into the river on May 5. With just a couple of weeks before the biggest festival in Madurai, the officials of the HR&CE department floated tenders for primary preparation works, including decorations, barricade placement, preparation of temple car of Meenakshi temple and other arrangements in and around the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

Officials said that following the tender process the preparation works will commence soon in Madurai, and added that as the festive season has already begun, the footfall of devotees has increased despite the searing temperature. "The temple authorities have placed coir mats around the temple for barefoot devotees participating in the procession, in order to prevent sunburn. The HR&CE department has already started carrying out the maintenance of 1,000 gold coins Saparam as a part of the Kallalagar procession," the officials added.

Stating that there were crowd control issues in some areas during the festival, senior council members of the city corporation added that the city corporation and the district administration will be taking necessary steps to maintain the safety of the devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Meenakshi temple Chithirai festival
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp