Tomato farmers forced to stock as price drops below Rs 10 at Madurai market  

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Farmers at Madurai Central Market have stocked hundreds of crates of tomatoes after the prices recorded a steep decline on Wednesday. Since the harvest season for the vegetable has begun, the market witnessed a surge in the arrival of tomatoes. The retail price was between Rs 10 and Rs 20 per kg for the last two days. It is now below Rs 10. Farmers are getting less than 50% of the retail price, said sources.



Magesh, a tomato farmer from Avarangadu village, said they began cultivation in nearly 300 acres of land. "With the help of timely rain, we had a bumper yield this year. However, the prices have shocked us. Last week, the cost of a 15 kg crate was at Rs 250-Rs 300. In the early hours of Wednesday, it dropped to Rs 80 and by noon, the price was at Rs 40 per crate. We spend around Rs 325 for harvest and transport. When we have to spend Rs 80 per crate, how can we sell the same for half the price?," he said.



Further, he urged the state government to establish a cold storage facility to increase the shelf life of tomatoes during such difficult times. "We have delayed selling it hoping for a better price tomorrow. If the produce is kept for a long time, the high temperature would spoil it," he added.



Another farmer, Ramar from Sivalingapatti, said the price drop has forced farmers to spend an average of Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 rupees per day from their pockets to sell the harvested tomatoes. "There are nearly 250 acres of cultivation area in our village. I sent nearly 100 crates to the Madurai market by spending Rs 55 per crate," he stated.



N Chinnamayan, president of central market all traders federation, said the tomatoes have been coming in plenty from other states apart from the local farmers. "100 lorries with roughly 800 crates of tomatoes arrived from Karnataka and Andhra markets. This has brought down the price and farmers are facing hardships. The state government should establish tomato value-added product manufacturing companies in Madurai to prevent such a decline of tomato prices," he added.

