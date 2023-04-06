Two smithery unit owners robbed by workers in Sowcarpet, one arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Getting drunk in a smithery unit is a sure-shot recipe for trouble and two goldsmiths from West Bengal who ply their trade in Sowcarpet found out the hard way when two of their workers tied them and stole 400 gm of copper-infused gold from the unit. However, the police managed to catch hold of one accused and retrieved the valuables. Hunt is on for the other man.

The bizarre incident played out in Park Town, where Salavudeen and Sakjath from West Bengal, were getting high with their workers Sukanthar Rai (27) and Ajay during the wee hours of Wednesday. However, things soon got out of hand, and an argument ensued. Sukanthar Rai and Ajay tied up the owners with their clothes and thrashed them.

Around 2:30 am, a police constable attached to Elephant Gate police station was patrolling along Rasappa Chetty Street in Park Town. At that time, a woman platform dweller told him she had heard cries for help from one of the buildings. The constable and another policeman went to the spot and broke open the shop door. Once inside, they were hit by the smell of LPG, and the personnel informed the fire and rescue service department.

The policemen then saw two men trying to escape through the back door. The constable began chasing after them and caught hold of Sukanthar Rai. He was carrying a tiffin box, in which the stolen gold was hidden. The owners were rescued and sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. A case was registered and an investigation was started.

According to the Elephant Gate police, all four lived in the unit. A probe is on.

