Vishal Reddy told to deposit Rs 15 crore with Madras HC; can’t release films till then

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained film actor and producer Vishal Krishna Reddy from releasing movies - either produced or financed by him - in cinema theatres or OTT platforms until he deposits Rs 15 crore in the account of the high court registry as per a single judge’s order.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders while disposing of a letters patent appeal filed by Vishal challenging the single judge’s order passed on September 9, 2022.

The single judge had directed him to deposit Rs 15 crore in the registry’s account after hearing a petition filed by Lyca Productions which claimed the actor owed Rs 30 crore by way of taking over his debt of Rs 21.3 crore from Gopuram films of Anbu Chezhian.

The single judge, considering the totality of the circumstances and after considering the commercial costs, held that the endeavour (depositing the amount) has to be made in order to ensure that the litigant (Lyca) should be in a position to realise substantive amount within reasonable time, the bench said.

It added that the single judge had only ordered to deposit Rs 15 crore by way of fixed deposit with the registrar general, given the fact that Vishal had received Rs 23 crores through releasing two of his movies.

Noting that the single judge has not specified the action to be taken in case of failure to deposit the money, the bench modified the order to incorporate clause iv-a of loan agreement to the order.

This clause provides for Lyca to have the “first lien” as collateral security on all the rights, titles, interests in all the future film projects and its associated rights, produced or financed by Vishal Film Factor or Vishal Krishna until the loan amount is fully settled.

Sathankulam: HC seeks CBI response in bail plea

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought response from the CBI on a bail petition moved by former police sub inspector Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case. Raghu was arrested in July 2020 for the assault of P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in police custody. Ten policemen from the station were also arrested in the case but one of them died due to Covid, a month later.

Fake videos: YouTuber sent to judicial custody

Madurai: The Judicial Magistrate I of Madurai V Deela Banu on Tuesday ordered the judicial remand of YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading fake videos about alleged attacks on Bihari migrants in TN, till April 19. Kashyap, a resident of West Champaran district, was booked by Bihar police for the said offence. After his surrender on March 18, he was interrogated by Bihar police and later remanded to judicial custody in Beur central jail near Patna.

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained film actor and producer Vishal Krishna Reddy from releasing movies - either produced or financed by him - in cinema theatres or OTT platforms until he deposits Rs 15 crore in the account of the high court registry as per a single judge’s order. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders while disposing of a letters patent appeal filed by Vishal challenging the single judge’s order passed on September 9, 2022. The single judge had directed him to deposit Rs 15 crore in the registry’s account after hearing a petition filed by Lyca Productions which claimed the actor owed Rs 30 crore by way of taking over his debt of Rs 21.3 crore from Gopuram films of Anbu Chezhian.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The single judge, considering the totality of the circumstances and after considering the commercial costs, held that the endeavour (depositing the amount) has to be made in order to ensure that the litigant (Lyca) should be in a position to realise substantive amount within reasonable time, the bench said. It added that the single judge had only ordered to deposit Rs 15 crore by way of fixed deposit with the registrar general, given the fact that Vishal had received Rs 23 crores through releasing two of his movies. Noting that the single judge has not specified the action to be taken in case of failure to deposit the money, the bench modified the order to incorporate clause iv-a of loan agreement to the order. This clause provides for Lyca to have the “first lien” as collateral security on all the rights, titles, interests in all the future film projects and its associated rights, produced or financed by Vishal Film Factor or Vishal Krishna until the loan amount is fully settled. Sathankulam: HC seeks CBI response in bail plea Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought response from the CBI on a bail petition moved by former police sub inspector Raghu Ganesh, one of the accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case. Raghu was arrested in July 2020 for the assault of P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks in police custody. Ten policemen from the station were also arrested in the case but one of them died due to Covid, a month later. Fake videos: YouTuber sent to judicial custody Madurai: The Judicial Magistrate I of Madurai V Deela Banu on Tuesday ordered the judicial remand of YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for spreading fake videos about alleged attacks on Bihari migrants in TN, till April 19. Kashyap, a resident of West Champaran district, was booked by Bihar police for the said offence. After his surrender on March 18, he was interrogated by Bihar police and later remanded to judicial custody in Beur central jail near Patna.