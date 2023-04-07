Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail denied to Madurai Kamaraj University professor accused of verbal abuse of SC student

However, the counsel appearing for the victim opposed the plea and alleged that the petitioner, through his friend, had visited the witnesses and threatened them.

MADURAI:  The III Additional District Court for PCR Cases, Madurai on Thursday dismissed the bail petition filed by Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) History department Assistant Professor J Shanmugaraja in a case registered against him recently on charges that he verbally abused a girl student, belonging to Scheduled Caste, by making inappropriate comments on her caste, gender and appearance.

Denying the allegations, Shanmugaraja's counsel argued that the case had been registered without even conducting a preliminary investigation. He also claimed that the victim is being used as a tool to prevent Shanmugaraja's involvement in the varsity's senate, syndicate elections. However, the counsel appearing for the victim opposed the plea and alleged that the petitioner, through his friend, had visited the witnesses and threatened them.

The III Additional District Judge for PCR Cases, Madurai J Radhika, who heard the case, noted that the allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature. Though Shanmugaraja alleged that the victim was instigated to file a false complaint, the judge observed, "No woman will allege such abuse against her own professor spoiling her future on the instigation of anyone." Considering the objections and the fact that the inquiry is at a preliminary stage, the judge dismissed the petition.

