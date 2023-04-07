Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10: One-mark questions in Tamil paper baffle students

Students make last minute revisions before the examinations at Nirmala school in Madurai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY:  Students who wrote the Class 10 language exam on Thursday said that the one-mark questions in the Tamil paper were difficult as many questions came from inside the lessons. “There were a few difficult questions in the five-mark section as well. However, it will be easy to score 85-90% marks in the exam,” said a student who wrote the examination at the  Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School.

The next examination, English, will be held on Monday. Sources in the school education department said that the number of absentees in the Class 10 examination would also have gone up as hall tickets were distributed to students who lacked enough attendance as well. 

In the Coimbatore district, 1,290 out of 41,530 students who got hall tickets were absent, while in the Ariyalur district 223 students out of 10,220 students were absent and in Perambalur district 160 students out of 8,193 students who received hall tickets were absent. However, the school education department did not release the overall number of absentees. The examinations will conclude on April 20. 

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had earlier said that hall tickets were distributed to students without attendance as a one-time measure this year considering the impact of Covid-19 on students. He also said school management committees will approach the parents to persuade them to send their children to examinations.

