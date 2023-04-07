Home States Tamil Nadu

Disposing dyke ash from five power plants remains a challenge for Tangedco

Published: 07th April 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

TANGEDCO, Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Clearing dyke ash from Tangedco’s thermal plants, which is a major pollution threat, remains a challenge to the power entity owing to less ash offtake by consumers.  According to a senior official, the five thermal power plants in state -- two each in north Chennai and Mettur, and one in Thoothukudi -- with a total installed capacity of 4,320 MW, generate around 50,000 tonnes of ash a day. The plants have so far accumulated approximately 15 million tonnes.

“We sell this ash every day, which is used for landfilling or road patchwork. Unfortunately, the power utility is unable to transport the ash due to various reasons, including a lack of trucks. At times, even 50,000 tonnes of ash gets dumped into dyke in a day owing to such limitations,” the official said. The utility is ready to provide dyke ash even free of cost but is still unable to find consumers. So, disposing of the ash in time has become a major challenge, the official added.

It may be noted that the union government issued a stern directive to Tangedco on December 31, 2021, telling it to clear the entire accumulated ash from its thermal stations within 10 years. Failure to comply with the order will attract a huge penalty. The centre also urged the power utility to conduct regular reviews to ensure that the deadline is met. Tangedco has been told to ensure that the ash is disposed of in an environment-friendly manner, and in accordance with the regulations laid down by the union government. 

Another official told TNIE, “At a recent board meeting, we decided to dispose of the entire ash generated without dumping it into the dyke by incurring additional expenditure. This will prevent the accumulation of wet ash at the plants.”

He also said officials and employees working in ash handling systems for a longer period are likely to suffer a loss of enthusiasm. To sort out such difficulties, the power utility has decided to replace all officials, including engineers and employees, once in three years. The board members have also approved of this arrangement.

