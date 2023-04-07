Drowning of 5 youth: Temple organised festival without informing HR&CE department, says minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday said the Sarvamangala Seva Sangam Trust which runs the administration of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple in Nanganallur did not inform the HR&CE department about the theerthavari festival performed in a tank on April 5, where five youths drowned. The tank where the ritual took place does not belong to the temple but is owned by the local panchayat, he further said.

Replying to a special mention raised by almost all parties, including the leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the Assembly, the minister requested that hereafter, the trusts and other organisations which manage temples give prior intimation to the HR&CE department so that precautionary steps could be taken to avoid untoward incidents.

Regarding the requests from members of various parties to hike the `2 lakh solatium announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister said, "The procedure that was followed when similar accidents took place in the past has been followed. Anyway, the government is ready to extend all possible help sought by the families."

The minister said the trust which manages the affairs of this temple tried to perform Kumbabishekam on September 8, 2022, without obtaining proper permission. As such, the HR&CE department appointed the executive officer of Bhakta Anjaneyar temple as the Thakkar (fit person) of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple on September 6, 2022. However, the temple trust challenged this before the HR&CE Commissioner, and the petition is scheduled to be heard on April 12.

Meanwhile, the Moovarasampet panchayat On Thursday placed a banner stating since the tank is deep they have banned people from entering it. Speaking to TNIE, GK Ravi, Moovarasampet panchayat president, said, "We have put up the banner so that nobody enters the tank. As a security measure, we have taken this step. From Friday, work will be undertaken for putting up metal barricades."

He added that the pond belongs to Gangaiamman temple which is located next to the tank, and both the temple and the tank come under the Moovarasampet panchayat. They do not come under the HR&CE department.

