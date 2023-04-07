ESI corporation to tie up with pvt hospitals for providing secondary medical treatment for beneficiaries

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ESI corporation will tie up with private hospitals for providing secondary medical treatment for ESI beneficiaries which are not available in hospitals in Puducherry.

This was decided at the ESIC’s sixth regional board meeting chaired by Labour Minister Chandira Priyanga on Wednesday. An additional ESI dispensary will be started in Karaikal which will benefit insured persons under ESI scheme, according to a release from the Corporation.

The Minister suggested various measures to improve the delivery of medical services being provided through the ESI Hospital at Gorimedu and 15 ESI dispensaries across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

