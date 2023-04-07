Hi-tech manufacturing centre to woo global players in Tamil Nadu soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to accelerate the transition towards advanced manufacturing and to woo global players to the state, Tamil Nadu will establish a centre for manufacturing in partnership with World Economic Forum (WEF).

Industries minister Thangam Thenarasu told the Assembly on Thursday that ‘Guidance,’ Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, will act as the operational arm of the Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing Value Chain (AMVC) platform. The centre is likely to go operational by January 2024 in line with the global investors' meet.

Thennarasu said Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation will be setting up a 250-acre strategic electronics and defence industrial park at Karani in Thiruvallur district at a cost of Rs 100 crore which will provide jobs to about 3,000 people. This is being done as the state has an ecosystem in strategic electronics and unmanned aerial systems.

These sectors are experiencing exponential growth in recent years and are estimated to reach about Rs 8 lakh crore and Rs 20,000 crore respectively by 2026. To support these industries, TIDCO is in the process of establishing world-class test facilities for strategic electronics and unmanned aerial services at Vallam Vadagal. The strategic electronics and drone industrial park and the proposed test centres at Vallam Vadagal will help in attracting firms to TN defence industrial corridor.

Thennarasu also said TICEL innovation hub will be developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore at TICEL Biopark Limited in Chennai and Coimbatore. The government is developing a Tidel park at Panjappur in Tiruchy district at a cost of `600 crore on 10 lakh square feet. Mini Tidel parks will be established in Sivaganga, Karaikudi and in Rasipuram in Namakkal district at a cost of Rs 70 crore. To reduce costs incurred to comply with regulations, a methodology to estimate administrative and financial burden will be designed under ease of doing business.

The minister also announced the development of a smart water meter system at Sipcot industrial park at a cost of Rs 20 crore besides the constriction of a 600-bed dormitory for industrial workers and trainees at Sipcot park in Shoolagiri at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

CHENNAI: In a bid to accelerate the transition towards advanced manufacturing and to woo global players to the state, Tamil Nadu will establish a centre for manufacturing in partnership with World Economic Forum (WEF). Industries minister Thangam Thenarasu told the Assembly on Thursday that ‘Guidance,’ Tamil Nadu’s nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, will act as the operational arm of the Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing Value Chain (AMVC) platform. The centre is likely to go operational by January 2024 in line with the global investors' meet. Thennarasu said Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation will be setting up a 250-acre strategic electronics and defence industrial park at Karani in Thiruvallur district at a cost of Rs 100 crore which will provide jobs to about 3,000 people. This is being done as the state has an ecosystem in strategic electronics and unmanned aerial systems.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These sectors are experiencing exponential growth in recent years and are estimated to reach about Rs 8 lakh crore and Rs 20,000 crore respectively by 2026. To support these industries, TIDCO is in the process of establishing world-class test facilities for strategic electronics and unmanned aerial services at Vallam Vadagal. The strategic electronics and drone industrial park and the proposed test centres at Vallam Vadagal will help in attracting firms to TN defence industrial corridor. Thennarasu also said TICEL innovation hub will be developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore at TICEL Biopark Limited in Chennai and Coimbatore. The government is developing a Tidel park at Panjappur in Tiruchy district at a cost of `600 crore on 10 lakh square feet. Mini Tidel parks will be established in Sivaganga, Karaikudi and in Rasipuram in Namakkal district at a cost of Rs 70 crore. To reduce costs incurred to comply with regulations, a methodology to estimate administrative and financial burden will be designed under ease of doing business. The minister also announced the development of a smart water meter system at Sipcot industrial park at a cost of Rs 20 crore besides the constriction of a 600-bed dormitory for industrial workers and trainees at Sipcot park in Shoolagiri at a cost of Rs 30 crore.