Min announces Rs 223 crore multi-storey plug & play factory space for MSMEs

CHENNAI: Micro small and medium enterprises department minister T M Anbarasan on Thursday said in the Assembly that multi-storeyed plug-and-play factory space for MSMEs will be created at a cost of Rs 223.88 crore in Chennai, Hosur and Madurai.

Ready built space of 2.83 lakh square feet will be created, which can generate employment opportunities for 3,150 people. These facilities will be created by Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation and Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO).

Five new industrial estates will be established by TANSIDCO at Kothakottai in Pudukottai district, Mullikolathur in Chengalpet district, Muthoor in Tirunelveli district, Vaiyavoor in Kancheepuram district and Ayankollankondan in Virudhunagar district. These estates for MSMEs will be established at a cost of `108 crore on 185 acres and can generate employment for around 7,000 people.

Anbarasan also said that special loan facilitation officers will be appointed at all district industries centres to help persons from SC/ST communities and differently-abled persons to liaison with banks to get loans easily. The scheme for giving 25% capital subsidy will be extended to include selected retrofitting of power looms to make them more automatic and for installing pollution mitigation and drying facilities in the coir industry.

Meanwhile, 11 new microclusters will be established at a cost of `36 crore under the micro cluster programme. These include arecanut products cluster in Coimbatore district, honey processing cluster and pottery cluster in Vellore district, wood carving cluster in Madurai and Kallakurichi districts, coffee powder processing cluster in Dindigul district, artificial silk garment cluster in Theni district, embroidery cluster in Tenkasi district, power loom cluster in Dharmapuri district and palm leaf cluster and women’s garment cluster in Sivagangai district.

Anbarasan also said the maximum subsidy under the unemployed youth employment generation programme has been increased from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 3.75 lakh per beneficiary. The minimum land area needed to receive a 50% subsidy for private industrial estates will be reduced from 50 acres to 10 acres, thereby encouraging more micro-industry associations to come forward and develop private industrial estates.

