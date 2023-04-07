Home States Tamil Nadu

Minor murdered in sleep, four former friends held in TN's Thiruvennainallur

According to sources, Ramachandran was sleeping outside his grandmother's house when the attack happened. Later, his grandmother and neighbours found him lying dead with injuries on his head.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A 17-year-old boy, identified as K Ramachandran from Kothanur, was found murdered near Thiruvennainallur on Tuesday. Police arrested four of his former friends in connection with the murder.

According to sources, Ramachandran was sleeping outside his grandmother's house when the attack happened. Later, his grandmother and neighbours found him lying dead with injuries on his head. The police were immediately alerted and sent the body to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for an autopsy.

Ramachandran's family and villagers blocked the Cuddalore-Sithur road on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of the murderers. Following the police's intervention, the protest was withdrawn.

The investigation identified P Mohanraj (20), R Kandasamy (18), A Gajendran (19) and a minor boy aged 17 as suspects in the case who were arrested the same evening. Police sources said that they were friends with Ramachandran. A few months back, Mohanraj was arrested in connection with a robbery and a ganja sale. Since then, Ramachandran stopped contacting all of them. On Tuesday night, Mohanraj and Kandasamy had an argument with Ramachandran at Saravanapakkam bus stop following which they allegedly murdered him during sleep, said the police.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Ramachandran murdered
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp