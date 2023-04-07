Nagapattinam fisherfolk welcome Rs 40-crore mini harbour project at Samanthanpettai

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: While welcoming the state government's announcement for a mini harbour at Samanthanpettai in the district at a cost of '40 crore, which they pointed out was a decade-long demand, fisherfolk in the village urged for speedy completion of the project.

Minister for Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the ‘demand for grants' session at the state assembly on Wednesday made the announcement for the mini harbour, replete with breakwater structures.

The announcement comes after the village fisherfolk, irked by the government not acting on its 2015 promise of setting up a fish landing centre at Samanthanpettai, resorted to various means of protest in early 2021. Currently, the fisherfolk’s 180-odd motorised boats are pulled up to shore while their 26 mechanised vessels are berthed at the Nagapattinam fishing harbour. Following this, the government initiated feasibility study for such a project at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Conveying gratitude to the state government for the mini harbour project, M Elangovan, a fisherfolk representative from Samanthanpettai, said, “We request the government to construct and make it functional soon, as it is our decade-long demand." SM Raja, another fisherfolk representative, said, “When the mini harbour becomes operational, we can berth both our mechanised boats and motorised boats there.

The place will also develop into a trade centre." When enquired, a fisheries department official said, "A detailed project report would be submitted soon. Approvals such as environmental clearance will be sought for the project. The construction will begin once funds are allocated through an order."

NAGAPATTINAM: While welcoming the state government's announcement for a mini harbour at Samanthanpettai in the district at a cost of '40 crore, which they pointed out was a decade-long demand, fisherfolk in the village urged for speedy completion of the project. Minister for Fisheries and Fisherman Welfare Anitha R Radhakrishnan during the ‘demand for grants' session at the state assembly on Wednesday made the announcement for the mini harbour, replete with breakwater structures. The announcement comes after the village fisherfolk, irked by the government not acting on its 2015 promise of setting up a fish landing centre at Samanthanpettai, resorted to various means of protest in early 2021. Currently, the fisherfolk’s 180-odd motorised boats are pulled up to shore while their 26 mechanised vessels are berthed at the Nagapattinam fishing harbour. Following this, the government initiated feasibility study for such a project at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Conveying gratitude to the state government for the mini harbour project, M Elangovan, a fisherfolk representative from Samanthanpettai, said, “We request the government to construct and make it functional soon, as it is our decade-long demand." SM Raja, another fisherfolk representative, said, “When the mini harbour becomes operational, we can berth both our mechanised boats and motorised boats there. The place will also develop into a trade centre." When enquired, a fisheries department official said, "A detailed project report would be submitted soon. Approvals such as environmental clearance will be sought for the project. The construction will begin once funds are allocated through an order."