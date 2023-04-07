Puducherry to register birth and deaths in centralised portal

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As part of implementing a uniform system for birth and death registration across the country, Puducherry is all set to shift to the new Civil Registration System (CRS) also known as the Registration of Birth & Death Rules, 2022, run by the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI), Ministry of Home Affairs. Presently, the state-owned Births and Death Information System (BDIS) portal is used for the online registration of births and deaths.

Under the CRS which is linked to the National Population Register, the Union Territory will maintain real-time data.



This is based on the ORGI's emphasis on adopting a system to bring in uniformity in the registration, issuing certificates and generating statistical tables, said A Suresh, Deputy Director of the Local Administration Department to TNIE. ORGI has developed a uniform birth and death registration software called ORGI CRS which is used across the country.

The software helps to monitor real-time data, track registration activities and allows the preservation of forms in digital mode. It also generates uniform certificates across the country and assigns a unique registration number for every event. Additionally, using the General Public Sign-up tab, people can do registration of birth/death within 21 days of the occurrence of the event without directly approaching the registration unit. A unique identification facility is also available in the software, he said. A file has been moved to the government to authorise the health department to have a separate registration unit under a sub-registrar for uploading births and deaths in government hospitals of the UT, said Suresh.



Puducherry has begun training for the staff of municipalities and commune panchayats from April 5 to use the new system. The training for the personnel including those from the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam will be over by April 17 following which a trial run will be commenced. A month into the trial run, a formal inauguration will be held before it is fully implemented in the UT, he added.

