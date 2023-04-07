Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents in Tamil Nadu's Panayankurichi urge municipality admin to remove garbage from village

The residents said that during the approaching wind season, the garbage would spread across their pasture lands.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 10:04 AM

Garbage in the Ambasamudram municipality.

Garbage in the Ambasamudram municipality. (Photo | Express)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Residents of Panayankurichi village in Idaikal panchayat on Thursday demanded the Ambasamudram municipality administration to remove tonnes of garbage allegedly being dumped in their village limits by the latter. Vice President of Idaikal Panchayat S Dharmaraj said Ganesan, who has taken the contract for the disposal of garbage in the Ambasamudram municipality, dumped it illegally in Panayankurichi 13 days ago.

"Being informed by the residents, I, along with Village Administrative Officer Thanga Kumaran and Sub Inspectors of Pappakudi police station Abraham, Anthony, visited the patta land where the garbage was dumped. Even though the police filed a CSR based on my complaint and instructed Ganesan to remove the garbage, he is delaying following the same. The residents fear that he would burn the garbage, which would cause health issues. The farmers have expressed concerns over this as their cattle are falling sick after eating the garbage," said Dharmaraj.

The residents said that during the approaching wind season, the garbage would spread across their pasture lands. "Our village is surrounded by six stone quarries, three of which are functioning actively. While we have been already staging protests against these quarries that are polluting the surroundings, garbage menace has come as a new threat," the residents added.  

Dharmaraj further alleged that the Ambasamudram municipality has given the 'garbage disposal' contract to a person who does not have any potential to handle it, which is against the Solid Waste Management Rule - 2016.  

When contacted by TNIE, the Block Development Officer (Village Panchayat) of Pappakudi, Balasubramani said that he is planning to write to Ambasamudram Municipal Commissioner R Rajeswaran in this connection.

Meanwhile, Rajeswaran said that he had ordered the contractor to dispose of the garbage that he dumped in Panayankurichi village. "I have also stopped processing his payment. He can get the payment only after the removal of the garbage from Panayankurichi," he added.

