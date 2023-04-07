Six trucks transporting gravel to Kerala without permit seized at Walayar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Six trucks carrying gravel to Kerala were seized on Wednesday by a special team of the geology and mining department near Walayar on the Kerala border.

According to officials, the trucks did not have permits and were overloaded with gravel from quarries. Out of the six trucks, five were registered in Kerala. Each truck was carrying seven tonnes of gravel.

On Tuesday, an order was issued by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining to conduct an inspection at check posts on the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border, Out of eleven checkposts, checks were conducted at posts - Walayar, Velanthavalam, Veerappagoundenpudur, Nadupani, Gopalapuram, Meenakshipuram and Semmanampathy check posts.

Also, the state government deputed a special team comprising Assistant Director E Srinivasa Rao attached to the regional flying squad in Salem, Assistant Geologists A Aswini from Krishnagiri M Balamurugan from Chennai to conduct a surprise inspection in Coimbatore district.

They were tasked to check if vehicles illegally transport minerals. On Wednesday evening, the team intercepted six trucks carrying gravel and found they did not have permits. With support from rural police, they confiscated the trucks.

Environmental activists pointed out that Anaikatti has been left from the major check post list. They demanded the government intensify vigil at the checkpoint too.

