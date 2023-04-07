Soon, chopper services between cities in Tamil Nadu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Availing helicopter services to far-flung areas in Tamil Nadu could soon be a reality as the state government is working out a mechanism that will enable the use of helicopters for travel between cities and towns within Tamil Nadu.

The proposed mechanism, developed by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco), would leverage the National Civil Aviation Policy and the Helicopter Policy of the Government of India, enabling helicopter operators to utilize more than 80 unused helipads across the state to provide intercity and town connectivity

Industries minister Thangam Thenarasu announced in the state assembly that Tamil Nadu Regional Aerial Connectivity through Helicopters (TN REACH) will provide an intra-state network of aerial routes enabling people to utilise helicopters for travel between cities and towns. The mechanism would build upon Heli Disha, an administrative guidance manual for helicopter operations, and Heli Sewa, a portal for providing online landing clearance for helicopter operations.

This would involve collaboration between government agencies, helipad operators and helicopter operators to provide reliable and efficient intra-state connectivity. A robust helicopter service would be particularly useful in areas with inadequate road infrastructure or in emergency situations where time is of the essence.

