Tamil Nadu: PIL alleges Rs 4 crore panchayat funds swindled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court alleging the misappropriation of Rs 4 crore from the panchayat funds in the name of maintenance works and seeking appropriate action to remove the civic body heads.

The petition was filed by ward members S Vivek and A Shobana of Thenmelpakkam village panchayat and S Bhoopalan, a local resident. They alleged that panchayat president E Govindarajan and vice-president Santhakumari siphoned off Rs 4 crore in six months after getting elected to the respective posts.

The petitioner alleged that the concerned government authorities had not taken any action against the civic body heads even after sending them representations. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, on Thursday, directed the government authorities concerned to file a reply to the petition within two weeks.

