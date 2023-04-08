Home States Tamil Nadu

18K tonnes of farm produce sold through regulatory markets in Madurai last fiscal

Though the farmers are receiving higher profits from regulatory markets, the long distances and transport costs still incline many to approach the open markets.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With total sales of over 18,000 tonnes of agricultural produce, the regulatory markets in Madurai district have gained ground in the previous fiscal. Though the farmers are receiving higher profits from regulatory markets, the long distances and transport costs still incline many to approach the open markets.

Agricultural produce, including cotton, traditional paddy, coconut, millets, pulses and other yields, weighing a total of 18,607.27 tonnes brought by farmers from Madurai and neighbouring districts were sold in the five regulatory markets in Madurai district in 2022-23. Both Vadipatti and Melur regulatory markets received over 5,000 tonnes of produce and they were auctioned for a total sum of Rs 30.59 crore.

If farmers feel the price for their produce is scant during a particular day, they have the option of withholding their produce within storage facilities at regulatory markets for up to 180 days. Only 5 paise is charged per quintal as daily rent at the storage facilities. Also, the storage facility service is free for the first 15 days. In case the farmers are in urgent need of money, they can pledge their crops for over 180 days in the units. Under the crop pledge loan scheme, a sum of Rs 2.83 crore has been provided to the farmers during the last fiscal.

The latest entrant, Thirumangalam regulatory market, is receiving more patronage among the five markets, said V Mercy Jayarani, secretary of the marketing committee of the agriculture business department. "From coordinating farmers and traders using social messaging applications, maintaining demand registry and helping farmers to auction their produce on all seven days of the week, the regulatory markets are a boon for the farmers," she said.

"Copra procurement under the price support scheme will commence in Melur and Vadipatti regulatory markets soon. The number of farmers who make use of these markets has also drastically increased over the years, notably because these markets through eNAM provide good profits for the farmers. We appeal to all farmers to avail themselves of the benefits of this project," Jayarani added.  

However, the far-flung regulatory markets are not always accessible to all farmers. Ramalingam, a farmer leader from Madurai, said, "Small farmers from the interior parts cannot afford the huge costs involved in transporting their produce to these markets. So, they are forced to sell the crops at open markets for meagre rates. In this situation, it is necessary that the government takes steps to transport farmers' produce to the markets free of cost, and also conduct auctions at places nearby villages."

-----------------------------------------------------

Regulatory markets                                           Agri produce sold in 2022-2023 (in tonnes)

* Madurai -                                                                     2,481.34
* Vadipatti  -                                                                   5,170.52
* Usilampatti -                                                                2,911.17
* Thirumangalam -                                                         2,627.27
* Melur -                                                                          5,416.97
Total :                                                                              18,607.27

