Bharathiar University proposes exam fee for skill courses, draws flak

According to sources, Bharathiar University on Thursday conducted a sensitization cum review meeting on the implementation of Naan Mudhalvan courses.

Published: 08th April 2023 06:51 AM

Bharathiar University

Bharathiar University (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Professors in private arts and science colleges oppose the move of Bharathiar University to collect exam fee from students for skill courses offered under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme from the next academic year. According to sources, Bharathiar University on Thursday conducted a sensitization cum review meeting on the implementation of Naan Mudhalvan courses. Officers from the university, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and coordinators of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme at affiliated colleges participated in the meeting.

“Officials discussed about steps to imparting skill courses efficiently to students, and deficiencies in some colleges where the courses are implemented. Private college professors pointed out that there is no coordination from the university with colleges in sharing the scheme’s important notification and announcement. Meanwhile, university officials asked opinions about collecting exam fees of `125 from the students for skill courses. But professors opposed this decision,” a professor who attended the meeting said.

An assistant professor in a private college told TNIE, “Around 24 skill courses are taught in 50 BU affiliated colleges this academic year. The skill courses related training are given to students free of cost. It is the chief minister’s special scheme and no universities in the state planned to collect fees for the exam.  Even TNSDC officers, who took part in the meeting, opined that fees should not be collected from students. Despite this, university officers said in the meeting that they would say a final decision in the next week,” he said. When asked about it, a top officer from the Bharathiar University told TNIE they only sought opinion and did not take any decision on collecting fees.

