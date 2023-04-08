Home States Tamil Nadu

Central Bus Stand to stay, plan on to set up government offices above it, clarifies Tiruchy corporation

This means the project is likely to start either by the end of the year or the beginning of next year.

A view of the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchy on Friday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
TIRUCHY: Allaying concerns over the possibility of the closure of the Central Bus Stand to make way for the integrated government office building that the corporation budget tabled last month had announced, the civic body clarified that bus services would continue at the terminus. The plan is to set up a building with bus parking in the ground floor and government offices on the top floors, senior corporation officials said.

Further, officials said that the project would commence only after finishing work on the integrated bus terminus in Panjappur. This means the project is likely to start either by the end of the year or the beginning of next year. Pointing to the initial allocation of Rs 1 crore for the project, a senior corporation engineer said that the amount would be used to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

“During the preparation of the DPR, we would conduct soil testing and assess the strength of the existing structure. After getting the DPR, we would take a call on the demolition of the existing terminus," the official added. Senior officials said that the main objective is to make the transport hub a one-stop point for those reaching the city to access various government offices. "Many from the outskirts and nearby districts visit various government offices in the city.

Therefore, if we bring government offices to the transport hub, this would be helpful for several people. It is like they can reach the place by bus and head to the government office on the same premises. After finishing their work, they can return by another bus from the same spot," a senior official said.

While top officials said that they are yet to decide how many offices would be shifted to the Central Bus Stand, a town planning officer said efforts would be taken to bring the maximum number possible for the benefit of the public.

