Current Covid-19 variant not dangerous, no need to impose partial lockdown, says health minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the current variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly, is not dangerous and there is no need to impose a partial lockdown in the state.

Addressing media persons after taking part in a virtual meeting with Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the rising Covid-19 cases across the country, Subramanian said, “A mock drill will be conducted on April 10 and 11 in all government hospitals across the state to check preparedness for Covid-19 and the availability of medicines, oxygen and hospital beds will be checked.”

“Random sample testing of around 2% of international passengers arriving at airports in the state, including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy are being carried out. About 10 to 20 passengers on average are identified as positive. Around 24,061 oxygen concentrators, 260 pressure swing adsorption plants, oxygen storage capacity for 2,067 tonnes and required beds are already present in the state to tackle Covid-19,” he said.

“One need not be scared of Covid-19 infection. However, people must be careful in public places. And those who have comorbidities and diabetes must wear a face mask without fail. People should wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently and follow social distancing,” he said.

“Influenza spread has been contained by organising a total of 52,568 fever camps across Tamil Nadu. A total of 21,05,568 people benefitted through these camps,” he added. About NEET bill, he said, “The governor has passed the bill. Officials had sought some clarifications from Tamil Nadu government. We are sending the explanations. So far, we have provided clarifications three times.”

COIMBATORE: Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday said that the current variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly, is not dangerous and there is no need to impose a partial lockdown in the state. Addressing media persons after taking part in a virtual meeting with Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the rising Covid-19 cases across the country, Subramanian said, “A mock drill will be conducted on April 10 and 11 in all government hospitals across the state to check preparedness for Covid-19 and the availability of medicines, oxygen and hospital beds will be checked.” “Random sample testing of around 2% of international passengers arriving at airports in the state, including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy are being carried out. About 10 to 20 passengers on average are identified as positive. Around 24,061 oxygen concentrators, 260 pressure swing adsorption plants, oxygen storage capacity for 2,067 tonnes and required beds are already present in the state to tackle Covid-19,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “One need not be scared of Covid-19 infection. However, people must be careful in public places. And those who have comorbidities and diabetes must wear a face mask without fail. People should wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently and follow social distancing,” he said. “Influenza spread has been contained by organising a total of 52,568 fever camps across Tamil Nadu. A total of 21,05,568 people benefitted through these camps,” he added. About NEET bill, he said, “The governor has passed the bill. Officials had sought some clarifications from Tamil Nadu government. We are sending the explanations. So far, we have provided clarifications three times.”