Governor Ravi creating hurdles for Tamil Nadu govt development works, says minister Velu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Accusing Governor RN Ravi of creating hurdles for the state government's development works, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said the Governor was holding up various bills sent to him by the government.

Addressing media persons after inspecting the Kalaignar library construction work on Friday along with ministers P Moorthy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, collector Dr. S Aneesh Sekhar and corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh, Velu said, "A governor should actually provide motivation to the government. However, the opposite is the case in Tamil Nadu now."

Upon queries about the BJP-led union government's role in selecting governors for states, the minister said it was not right to blame the union government for all actions of the governor. "If the Governor expeditiously cooperates with the state, the state government will be able to provide welfare programmes and schemes for the public in a speedy manner. I hope that at least after Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent statements on the issue, Governor Ravi will cooperate with us," he added.



Minister Velu also said on the occasion that 98% of the Kalaignar Library construction work had been completed. "The facility, which will be on a par with international standards, will be opened to the public in June. As many as 12,000 palm leaf manuscripts, 1.2 lakh Tamil books, 2.25 lakh English books and around 6,000 e-books will be available at the library. It will benefit everyone, especially students and research scholars. The construction work would finish by April 30, while steps to categorise and arrange books will begin after May 6," he said.

