Kerala man held for cheating woman of Rs 61 lakh

THOOTHUKUDI: A 26-year-old man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 61 lakh claiming she had won the lottery and a luxury car. According to the complaint filed at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), complainant Jancy of Kamanayakkanpatti main road alleged that her daughter received a WhatsApp message, on January 13, 2022, which said she won a lottery worth Rs 25 lakh.

"When she contacted the person who sent the text, he demanded her to pay Rs 11 lakh for registration, GST and Income Tax. He also informed her that she won a luxury car worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh should be sent for delivery. The woman sent Rs 60.97 lakh to his account on various occasions, until she learnt that it was a fraud.



Acting on the complaint, the cybercrime wing police picked up Y Chandlisis John, who hails from Mundanvilai in Ernakulam for investigation. After his confession, police produced him before the Judicial magistrate 4 and imprisoned him at Palayamkottai central prison.

