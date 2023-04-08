Mangoes ripen prematurely, Tamil Nadu farmers in distress

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Mango farmers in the district have faced a double whammy owing to non-seasonal rainfall and a lack of insurance scheme from the government for their produce. Incurring a heavy financial loss, they are now left worried as to whether they can avail of insurance for the damages.

SS Velmurugan, a farmer from Mamsapuram, grows 150 mango trees of various varieties such as the famous Banganapalle, Senthooram, and Panjavarnam in five hectares of land. He said that usually, the flowering season would begin at the end of December and would attain its premature stage in March, with the ripening taking place in April, May and June.

"However, this year, the mangoes started to ripen as early as March and almost all the mangoes fell from the trees in a week. I came to know that it was not just me who faced the situation later," he said, adding that there was unusual rain prior to the ripening of mangoes.

Horticulture Deputy Director B Radhakrishnan said mango trees are grown in around 3,500 hectares across the district. "When this incident came to light, an inspection was carried out. It was found that the trees in Srivilliputhur and a few villages were also prone to damage," he said. Further, he said the humidity increased after the abrupt rainfall during their pre-mature stage, resulting in an unusual pest invasion on the mangoes.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam president NA Ramachandra Raja said almost all varieties of mangoes cultivated in the district have a good demand in Tamil Nadu as well as Kerala. "Around Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 thousand is usually spent for cultivation in one acre, including the tree's maintenance and fertilisers. Due to the non-seasonal rains, it is difficult to get any profit," he said adding that they are more worried due to the lack of an insurance scheme for farmers.

Officials said the state government had introduced insurance benefits for mango farmers during 2019-20 on a trial basis. However, due to the lack of response from the farmers, among other factors, the scheme was dropped.

Meanwhile, seeking compensation through the State Disaster Response Fund, farmers have approached the Rajapalayam MLA Thangapandian. The MLA told TNIE that he would surely raise the issue in assembly and make sure that the farmers get compensation for their loss in profit.

