Modi visit: Traffic diversions in place

Park Town bridge, opposite Central station, being painted on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in the city on Saturday to take part in various functions, the police have various traffic diversions. During the PM’s visit to Vivekananda House, all incoming vehicles from the lighthouse will be diverted from the Gandhi statue to R K Salai. From there, motorists can take a right at Natesan Road junction towards Ice House, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Walajah Road junction to Labour statue or Anna Salai.

Vehicles from the war memorial will be diverted at the Labour statue to Walajah Road towards Anna Salai or at the Triplicane High Road-Walajah Road junction. This diversion will be effected from 4 pm to 6 pm.For commercial vehicles, the diversion will be effected from 2 pm to 8 pm intermittently as follows: No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point. On Poonamallee High Road, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road.

Commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top and Vyasarpadi. Commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai. Commercial vehicles will also be diverted at Gandhi Irwin top towards Udupi Point to reach EVR Salai. The Marina stretch from Labour statue to Vivekananda House will be subjected to increased scrutiny, checking and frisking.

