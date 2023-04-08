Panneerselvam & Co look to Karnataka for ‘justice’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst continuing its legal battle to establish its hold over AIADMK, the faction led by O Panneerselvam has decided to seek ‘justice from the people’ by contesting the ensuing elections to Karnataka Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the OPS faction, told reporter, “Hereafter, we don’t bother about the other faction (EPS-led AIADMK) and won’t criticise or talk about them. Whenever the AIADMK faced trials and tribulations, the people of the state have given the right solution through elections. So, we have decided to meet the people by organising a massive conference in Trichy on April 24 and thereafter, OPS and other office bearers will meet the party cadre across the state.”

Ramachandran said the AIADMK was caught in a maya (illusion) projected by Palaniswami, and hence, many were unable to see the reality. “This maya will soon disappear if we approach the people’s court and face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Ramachandran described the Trichy conference as ‘Mupperum Vizha’ to commemorate the 51st year of the AIADMK, the birth anniversary of the late leaders of the party - MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Panneerselvam said the conference would prove on whose side the cadre have faith.

Responding to a question, OPS said, “We will field candidates wherever our prospects are high.” On V Pugazhendi’s meeting with former chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, and handing over OPS’ letter to him, Panneerselvam said the details would be disclosed at an appropriate time. Meanwhile, after meeting Yeddyurappa, Pugazhendi said he had held discussions with Yediyurappa on contesting from the Tamil-dominated areas in Karnataka.

OPS termed the July 16 emergent executive committee meeting convened by EPS as illegal, since, as per the records of the ECI, only the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator continue till now. Answering a question, OPS said so far, an appointment has not been given for him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting Chennai on Saturday.

