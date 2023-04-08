Prevent narcotics sale near schools, colleges, anti-drug clubs urge cops

COIMBATORE: Representatives of Anti-Drug clubs in educational institutions urged police to take stringent action against the sale of soft drugs and banned tobacco products. During a meeting held in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) K Shankar on Thursday at PSG Arts and Science College, representatives of educational institutions-- students and faculties--insisted on preventing the sale of soft drugs. In particular, they said the sale of tobacco-based products like ‘cool lip’ has increased in the city and it is in high circulation among students. They also said that these are being sold near the campuses of educational institutions.
