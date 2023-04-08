Home States Tamil Nadu

Prevent narcotics sale near schools, colleges, anti-drug clubs urge cops

Earlier, Shankar held a meeting with officers in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts at the police Commissionerate.

Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said the aim of Anti- Drug clubs in educational institutions is to eradicate drug usage among students.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Representatives of Anti-Drug clubs in educational institutions urged police to take stringent action against the sale of soft drugs and banned tobacco products. During a meeting held in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) K Shankar on Thursday at PSG Arts and Science College, representatives of educational institutions-- students and faculties--insisted on preventing the sale of soft drugs. In particular, they said the sale of tobacco-based products like ‘cool lip’ has increased in the city and it is in high circulation among students. They also said that these are being sold near the campuses of educational institutions. 

Further, teachers demanded that police conduct regular searches on petty shops, especially in Kattoor, Racecourse and in the core areas of city, where the sale of drugs and tobacco products is high. Likewise, ganja-laced substances are being sold targeting students in Ukkadam and its neighbouring areas, they claimed.
Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said the aim of Anti- Drug clubs in educational institutions is to eradicate drug usage among students. “The use of tobacco products such as soft drugs has increased among students.” Speaking on the occasion, ADGP K Shankar said police should be aware of the demand and supply of drugs and the need to sensitize faculties of educational institutions through drug use by students could be curbed.
Earlier, Shankar held a meeting with officers in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts at the police Commissionerate. He reviewed the performance in crime prevention and gave instructions to the police personnel on maintaining friendly relationships with the public, said sources.
