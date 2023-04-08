Siddha quack held in Madurai

MADURAI: A special team led by the joint director of health caught a quack who was allegedly running a Siddha hospital without proper qualification, near Thiruparankundram on Friday. The police arrested the quack for further investigation.
According to sources, the incident came to light after Kanmani, wife of a deceased police Rajapandi (36), hailing from Villapuram, filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian who had treated Rajapandi for knee pain earlier in March. "During treatment for his knee, on March 27, Rajapandi suffered from a cardiac arrest at the Siddha clinic, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, Rajapandi died at the hospital without responding to the treatment," sources added.
Growing suspicious over the treatment provided at the Siddha hospital, Kanmani filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian at Avaniyapuram Police Station. A special team led by the health department JD conducted a search at the clinic and found that the quack was using a forged certification to run the clinic. Following this, the police booked Sivasubramanian under multiple sections. Further investigation is underway.
MADURAI: A special team led by the joint director of health caught a quack who was allegedly running a Siddha hospital without proper qualification, near Thiruparankundram on Friday. The police arrested the quack for further investigation.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
I'm in good headspace this year after working on my bowling: LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya
Pakistan needs to pay USD 77.5 billion in external debt; risk of default 'real': US think tank
'Badly' dressed girls look like Shurpanakha; God has given you beautiful body, dress well: BJP leader
Accused in Kerala train arson attack confesses to crime
Two Israeli sisters dead in West Bank attack after Israel bombards Lebanon, Gaza
After Pawar backs Adani Group, Congress says 19 Oppn parties convinced that issue is 'serious'