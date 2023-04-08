Home States Tamil Nadu

Siddha quack held in Madurai

Growing suspicious over the treatment provided at the Siddha hospital, Kanmani filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian at Avaniyapuram Police station.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A special team led by the joint director of health caught a quack who was allegedly running a Siddha hospital without proper qualification, near Thiruparankundram on Friday. The police arrested the quack for further investigation.

According to sources, the incident came to light after Kanmani, wife of a deceased police Rajapandi (36), hailing from Villapuram, filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian who had treated Rajapandi for knee pain earlier in March. "During treatment for his knee, on March 27, Rajapandi suffered from a cardiac arrest at the Siddha clinic, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, Rajapandi died at the hospital without responding to the treatment," sources added.

Growing suspicious over the treatment provided at the Siddha hospital, Kanmani filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian at Avaniyapuram Police Station. A special team led by the health department JD conducted a search at the clinic and found that the quack was using a forged certification to run the clinic. Following this, the police booked Sivasubramanian under multiple sections. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddha hospital
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp