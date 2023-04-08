Siddha quack held in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A special team led by the joint director of health caught a quack who was allegedly running a Siddha hospital without proper qualification, near Thiruparankundram on Friday. The police arrested the quack for further investigation.



According to sources, the incident came to light after Kanmani, wife of a deceased police Rajapandi (36), hailing from Villapuram, filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian who had treated Rajapandi for knee pain earlier in March. "During treatment for his knee, on March 27, Rajapandi suffered from a cardiac arrest at the Siddha clinic, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, Rajapandi died at the hospital without responding to the treatment," sources added.



Growing suspicious over the treatment provided at the Siddha hospital, Kanmani filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian at Avaniyapuram Police Station. A special team led by the health department JD conducted a search at the clinic and found that the quack was using a forged certification to run the clinic. Following this, the police booked Sivasubramanian under multiple sections. Further investigation is underway.

MADURAI: A special team led by the joint director of health caught a quack who was allegedly running a Siddha hospital without proper qualification, near Thiruparankundram on Friday. The police arrested the quack for further investigation.According to sources, the incident came to light after Kanmani, wife of a deceased police Rajapandi (36), hailing from Villapuram, filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian who had treated Rajapandi for knee pain earlier in March. "During treatment for his knee, on March 27, Rajapandi suffered from a cardiac arrest at the Siddha clinic, following which he was rushed to a private hospital. However, Rajapandi died at the hospital without responding to the treatment," sources added.Growing suspicious over the treatment provided at the Siddha hospital, Kanmani filed a complaint against Sivasubramanian at Avaniyapuram Police Station. A special team led by the health department JD conducted a search at the clinic and found that the quack was using a forged certification to run the clinic. Following this, the police booked Sivasubramanian under multiple sections. Further investigation is underway.