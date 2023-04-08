Speed of 44 trains up as tracks get strengthened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has increased the speed of 44 trains following the completion of track strengthening works covering a distance of 2,037 kilometres. The speed of trains on loop line has also been increased from 15 to 30 kmph for 1,445 km. Some trains have their travel time reduced by 5 to 10 minutes as per the current timetable. For other trains, the changes will be reflected on the upcoming timetable.

The track speed on 413.62 kms of railway network in three sections - Chennai - Renigunta (134.3 km), Arakkonam - Jolarpettai (144.54 km) and Chennai - Gudur (134.4 km) have been increased from 110 to 130 kmph, said a statement from Southern railway on Thursday.

“The approval from the commissioner of railway safety for enhancing the speed in Arakkonam - Jolarepttai and Chennai - Renigunta section to 130 kmph have been received recently. Accordingly, the trains have been operating at 130 kmph since March 31 and 29 respectively,” said an official. Chennai - Gudur section speed was increased in October 2022.

Similarly, maximum permissible speed has been increased from 100/80/90 kms to 110 kmph for 1,218 km on 16 lines during 2022-23. The sections are Tambaram-Chengalpattu 3rd line (30.7 km), Chengalpattu-Arakkonam (68.59 km), Salem-Vriddhachalam (137.91 km) , Golden Rock - Thanjavur up (46.42 km), Villupuram-Katpadi (158.55 km), Nagercoil-Tirunelveli (73.29 km), Villupuram-Puducherry (38 km), Thanjavur- Karaikal (95.53 km), Coimbatore North- Mettupalayam (32.83 km), Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur (61.3km) , Dindigul - Pollachi (121.2 km) Tirunelveli - Tenkasi (72 km), Cuddalore Port - Vriddhachalam (57.2 km), Salem-Namakkal-Karur (85.18 km), Tirumangalam-Vanchi Maniyachchi (110.34 ) and Vanchi Maniyachi -Tirunelveli (28.9 km).

“The track strengthening works to run trains at 110 kmph on Thirumangalam-Vanchi Maniyachchi and Vanchi Maniyachi -Tirunelveli sections have been completed. The final approval is expected soon,” said a railway official.Further, the speed of 406 km lines in 25 sections, mostly running through Kerala, have been increased from 60/70/80 to 100/90 kmph.

“The increase in speed on loop lines for 1,445 km from existing 15 kmph to 30 kmph will help railways improve the operational efficiency and reduce overall transit time for passengers,” said the statement.

The speed enhancement works involve complete track renewal, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible, barricading or construction of walls at locations where there is heavy trespassing, improving signalling system by providing automatic signalling /double distancing signal and improving infrastructure of overhead line and thereby duly removing the infringement to enhance the speed.

“The increase in speed of 44 trains will enhance the overall efficiency of the zone besides giving a fillip to freight operations. The works will also improve the punctuality of the trains,” the statement added.

