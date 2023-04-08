Teacher terminated for forging documents to enter government service in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: M Mohammad Yakub, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Social Sciences at S.K.S.P.V.R.N. Govt High School, in Kanakalapet, Yanam was dismissed from service by the School Education Department (SED) on charges of forging documents to enter government service.

Official sources said that he was hired as a lecturer on an hourly basis by the SED and served from 2006 to 2014. He was then absorbed in regular service as TGT (Social Science) in 2014 based on his educational qualification of B A, M A, and B Ed. During his appointment to, Yakub mentioned pursuing B Ed from Dr L B College of Education, in Vishakapattanam during 1998-2000.

On verification by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (PW), Puducherry, and based on reports of Andhra Pradesh Police and Regional Administrator, Yanam, it was found that Dr L B College started offering B Ed courses only from 2003. Accordingly, Andhra University, to which it is affiliated, verified that "the B Ed certificate in respect of Mohammad Yakub is not tallying with our records".

Following SED's complaint, an FIR was registered on October 7, 2022. After an inquiry, Deputy Director (Administration) SED Verbina Jayaraj terminated his services, the circular for which was received by Yanam school education department a few days back.

The services of three more primary school teachers were also terminated in Yanam in the first week of March based on a court judgement. Dhanalakshmi, Venkata Lakshmi, and Santoshi joined as PSTs in 2012-13 academic year via the School Education Department. Since they could not clear the TET 2023 exam, conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers within the time allotted, they were dismissed.

Annual examinations for school preponed to April 11 in Puducherry due to rise in temperature

Annual examinations for schools in Puducherry are preponed due to the heat in the union territory, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said. Examinations for Classes one to nine, which were scheduled to be held from April 24 to 28, will now be held from April 11 to April 19, he added. Summer holidays will begin right after that and end on May 31. Schools will reopen on June 1, he said. This will be applicable to all schools, including private and aided schools as well as government schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT.

