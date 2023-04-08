Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore engineer tries to cash in on burglary, inflates loss value to pay off debts 

During the probe, however, police found that Bhadruddin's information about the stolen items was not true.

Published: 08th April 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two men were arrested for breaking into a house and stealing items worth Rs 50,000 on Monday. While all stolen items were recovered, Vellore North Police sources said the victim also came under the radar for allegedly exaggerating over stolen items.

Bhadruddin (40) is a civil engineer from Shakti Nagar, Vellore Konavattam, and works for a company in Hyderabad. His wife Syed Ali Fatima and the couple's daughter live in the house in Vellore. The mother and daughter were away at the former's maternal house in Ranipet when Akash (19) from Arani and Pradeep Kumar alias Ranjith (23) from Vellore Mullipalayam broke into their house.

According to Bhadruddin's complaint, after returning home on Monday, Fatima found the lock to the house broken and 40 sovereigns of gold, 500 grams of silver jewellery, Rs 50,000 in cash, a laptop, and a mobile phone stolen. Bhadruddin filed a complaint with the Vellore North Police Station. An investigation began, which led to the arrests of Akash and Ranjith.

During the probe, however, police found that Bhadruddin's information about the stolen items was not true. When they inquired about the missing jewellery, the suspects denied stealing any. The duo had stolen items amounting to Rs 50,000, such as a laptop, a tablet, an Alexa speaker, and two silver anklets - all of which was recovered.

The police discovered later that Bhadruddin had kept the jewellery in mortgage to build a house. He was drowned in debt and saw in the burglary, an opportunity to save himself from the loan. Upon being questioned, Bhadruddin admitted to the crime and was let off with a warning.

