VOC port to set up wind mill turbines in mid sea at Rs 700 crore

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi VOC port authority has conceived a plan to set up windmill turbines to generate 2,000 MW energy in mid-sea at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, said port authority chairman TK Ramachandran, adding that the union government is working with Denmark and Norway for implementing the project.

Ramachandran said the cargo handling at the VOC port registered a growth of 11.5% during the financial year 2022-23, with 38.04 million tonnes including 28.60 million tonnes of import and 8.95 million tonnes of export and 0.49 million tonnes of transhipment. The port handled 34.12 million tonnes of cargo in 2021-22, he said.

On account of total revenue, the VOC port achieved Rs 816.17 crore during FY 2022-23 as against Rs 654.52 crore in the previous fiscal, with a growth of about 25% year-on-year. The net surplus after tax stood at Rs 256.14 crore as against Rs 136.80 crore in the 2021-22, registering a record growth of 87%.

Ramachandran listed out that development projects took by the port authority in the fiscal 2022-23. The projects include coal yard improvement at a cost of Rs 16 crore, commissioning of Drive Through Container Scanner at a cost of Rs 42 crore, modernisation of Fixed Fire Fighting Installation at a cost of Rs 18.8 crore, 140 KW Roof Top Solar Power Plant at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, deployment of six e-cars at a cost of Rs 2.22 crore and 100% conversion to LED lighting, he added.

Apart from the outer harbour development proposals, the VOC port has planned to establish 60 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Renewable Energy park and Green Hydrogen park, Solar & micro wind power project, green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol bunkering facilities. The Ministry of New Renewable Energy has identified VOC Port as the Nodal Port for implementing Off-Shore Wind Power Project of 30 GW capacity all along the coast of Tamil Nadu, he informed.

The chairman stated "given the positive trend driven by economic recovery, the port will handle an all-time record throughput in this current financial year."

