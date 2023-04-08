Home States Tamil Nadu

With World Bank aid, 419 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu to be restored

The department has sent the proposal for funds to World Bank through central water resources authority.

Published: 08th April 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Cauvery river in Tiruchy on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

A view of Cauvery river in Tiruchy on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project is all set to restore 341 tanks, 67 anicuts and 11 canals across the state at a cost of `461 crore. The World Bank will provide 70 per cent of the fund as loan, while the state government will bear the remaining 30 per cent of expenses.

A senior official at the water resources department told TNIE the tanks and anicuts under the Palaru, Cheyyaru, Cauvery, Periyar, and other river basins will be taken up for renovation under the scheme. After submitting a detailed project report, a government order has been issued for the task. The official said the water resource department will execute the task in phases.

The scheme aims to promote agriculture and increase productivity, said another official. In the first phase, a few tanks and anicuts in Cauvery and Cheyyaru basins have been identified for renovation with the World Bank’s support. The department has sent the proposal for funds to World Bank through central water resources authority.

The Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association president, KV Elankeeran, has welcomed the initiative and urged the government to focus on constructing small check dams that would help store more water.

“The tanks identified for irrigation will be desilted from the upper to the lower portion for easy water flow. In Cauvery belt, Vandal sand up to 7 feet must be removed from Mettur dam, and irrigation canals have to be cleaned and widened up to the tail end to ensure water supply to all farmers,” Elankeeran added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project World Bank
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp