With World Bank aid, 419 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu to be restored

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project is all set to restore 341 tanks, 67 anicuts and 11 canals across the state at a cost of `461 crore. The World Bank will provide 70 per cent of the fund as loan, while the state government will bear the remaining 30 per cent of expenses.

A senior official at the water resources department told TNIE the tanks and anicuts under the Palaru, Cheyyaru, Cauvery, Periyar, and other river basins will be taken up for renovation under the scheme. After submitting a detailed project report, a government order has been issued for the task. The official said the water resource department will execute the task in phases.

The scheme aims to promote agriculture and increase productivity, said another official. In the first phase, a few tanks and anicuts in Cauvery and Cheyyaru basins have been identified for renovation with the World Bank’s support. The department has sent the proposal for funds to World Bank through central water resources authority.

The Federation of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association president, KV Elankeeran, has welcomed the initiative and urged the government to focus on constructing small check dams that would help store more water.

“The tanks identified for irrigation will be desilted from the upper to the lower portion for easy water flow. In Cauvery belt, Vandal sand up to 7 feet must be removed from Mettur dam, and irrigation canals have to be cleaned and widened up to the tail end to ensure water supply to all farmers,” Elankeeran added.

