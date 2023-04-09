Home States Tamil Nadu

17-year-old girl dies after medically induced premature labour in Salem

As the fully grown fetus could not be aborted, Dr Selvambal gave medications to induce delivery, so that the fetus could be taken out.

Published: 09th April 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 17-year-old girl, who underwent medically induced premature labour in Salem, died here on Thursday. The newborn, who was presumed to be stillborn, was recovered from trash by police after six hours. Police are investigating the lady doctor for the second day who treated the minor on Saturday.

According to police, the minor girl from Vazhapadi in Salem was in love with a relative and was allegedly impregnated by him. However, she hid it from her parents. On April 6, when they came to know about the pregnancy, the girl was immediately taken to a private hospital, where they approached Dr R Selvambal to abort the fetus. As the fully grown fetus could not be aborted, Dr Selvambal gave medications to induce delivery, so that the fetus could be taken out.

Following this, on the same day, the minor gave birth to a 7-month-old preterm girl baby, who was presumed dead and was thrown into the hospital’s dustbin. However, soon after delivery, the victim developed gasping and was rushed to Salem Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. On information, a team of doctors led by M Valarmathi, Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and Vazhapadi Government Hospital chief Medical Officer Jayaselvi conducted an inquiry against the private hospital and Dr Selvambal on Friday,  sources added.

DSP P Harisankari said, “The police team, which was conducting an inquiry in the private hospital, found the newborn alive in the dustbin, following which she was admitted to Salem GH for treatment. The baby was in the trash for six hours without any medical help. Her condition is stable now.”

“Based on a complaint by the medical inquiry team, the Vazhapadi police have registered a case against Dr Selvambal and she was questioned on Saturday. She will be arrested soon,” she added. She also assured appropriate action against the youth who impregnated the girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premature labour Minor girl
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp