17-year-old girl dies after medically induced premature labour in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 17-year-old girl, who underwent medically induced premature labour in Salem, died here on Thursday. The newborn, who was presumed to be stillborn, was recovered from trash by police after six hours. Police are investigating the lady doctor for the second day who treated the minor on Saturday.

According to police, the minor girl from Vazhapadi in Salem was in love with a relative and was allegedly impregnated by him. However, she hid it from her parents. On April 6, when they came to know about the pregnancy, the girl was immediately taken to a private hospital, where they approached Dr R Selvambal to abort the fetus. As the fully grown fetus could not be aborted, Dr Selvambal gave medications to induce delivery, so that the fetus could be taken out.

Following this, on the same day, the minor gave birth to a 7-month-old preterm girl baby, who was presumed dead and was thrown into the hospital’s dustbin. However, soon after delivery, the victim developed gasping and was rushed to Salem Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. On information, a team of doctors led by M Valarmathi, Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and Vazhapadi Government Hospital chief Medical Officer Jayaselvi conducted an inquiry against the private hospital and Dr Selvambal on Friday, sources added.

DSP P Harisankari said, “The police team, which was conducting an inquiry in the private hospital, found the newborn alive in the dustbin, following which she was admitted to Salem GH for treatment. The baby was in the trash for six hours without any medical help. Her condition is stable now.”

“Based on a complaint by the medical inquiry team, the Vazhapadi police have registered a case against Dr Selvambal and she was questioned on Saturday. She will be arrested soon,” she added. She also assured appropriate action against the youth who impregnated the girl.

SALEM: A 17-year-old girl, who underwent medically induced premature labour in Salem, died here on Thursday. The newborn, who was presumed to be stillborn, was recovered from trash by police after six hours. Police are investigating the lady doctor for the second day who treated the minor on Saturday. According to police, the minor girl from Vazhapadi in Salem was in love with a relative and was allegedly impregnated by him. However, she hid it from her parents. On April 6, when they came to know about the pregnancy, the girl was immediately taken to a private hospital, where they approached Dr R Selvambal to abort the fetus. As the fully grown fetus could not be aborted, Dr Selvambal gave medications to induce delivery, so that the fetus could be taken out. Following this, on the same day, the minor gave birth to a 7-month-old preterm girl baby, who was presumed dead and was thrown into the hospital’s dustbin. However, soon after delivery, the victim developed gasping and was rushed to Salem Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. On information, a team of doctors led by M Valarmathi, Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and Vazhapadi Government Hospital chief Medical Officer Jayaselvi conducted an inquiry against the private hospital and Dr Selvambal on Friday, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DSP P Harisankari said, “The police team, which was conducting an inquiry in the private hospital, found the newborn alive in the dustbin, following which she was admitted to Salem GH for treatment. The baby was in the trash for six hours without any medical help. Her condition is stable now.” “Based on a complaint by the medical inquiry team, the Vazhapadi police have registered a case against Dr Selvambal and she was questioned on Saturday. She will be arrested soon,” she added. She also assured appropriate action against the youth who impregnated the girl.