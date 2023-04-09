Activist sends notice to TN Governor over ‘foreign funds’ remark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the comments of Governor RN Ravi that foreign funds were pumped in to instigate the protests against Kudankulan atomic power station, the coordinator of the protests, SP Udayakumar, shot off a legal notice to the Governor seeking him to correct his statement. The notice was sent on Saturday through advocate M Radhakrishnan.

“My client states that you have, by uttering the above words during the interaction with civil service aspirants, made a categorical statement that foreign countries funded the said protest and you have thereby insulted thousands of men and women who had participated in the protest in public interest,” the notice stated, adding it affirmed that there is no basis whatsoever for the assertion that foreign countries funded the said protest.

Blaming the Governor for making a “false statement” against Udayakumar with an intention to harm his reputation, the notice further said the statement of the Governor amounts to an imputation that directly lowers his moral character and credit, apart from being an utter falsehood.

“This imputation of yours may fall within the realm of defamation,” the legal notice said. It asked the Governor to immediately make appropriate amends to the false statement made against Udayakumar and all those protesters against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.“... and will not drive my client to have recourse to law,” the notice further stated, suggesting the intention to move a defamation suit against the Governor if he fails to withdraw his comments.

