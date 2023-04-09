Home States Tamil Nadu

Chargesheets filed in 302 Pocso cases in last 12 months in Kovai, 19 convicted

The police said that people should realise that the increase in the number of cases is a good sign and it shows that their efforts in spreading awareness among the children is being successful.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 302 POCSO cases were chargesheeted before the special court in the past one year from April 2022 to March 2023 in Coimbatore district due to the joint effort of the police department and the judiciary. The police said that people should realise that the increase in the number of cases is a good sign and it shows that their efforts in spreading awareness among the children is being successful.

"A total of 170 cases were taken on the file and 19 cases were convicted in the past 12 months. Compared to the previous year, the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police booked 37% more POCSO cases in 2022 and we will continue the same efforts this year," said a senior police officer. According to the police, 44 POCSO cases were registered in the past three months in 2023 and 47 suspects involved in the offences against the minors have been arrested. "In these three months, police have filed chargesheets for around 54 POCSO cases before the special court for POCSO Cases in Coimbatore, of which 26 cases are taken on file and in three cases police were able to get a conviction for the accused," the officer added.

While explaining the awareness against the crime against children, District Police Superintendent V Badrinarayanan said their initiative of Project Pallikkoodam has helped them to approach students in person to make them aware about their safety. "Since June 2022, we have approached more than 2 lakh students studying in schools across the district and are creating awareness among them.

This drive helps them to address their issues directly to the police and around 10 cases were directly identified by the police through this initiative. We are also focusing on taking the cases to a court trial. In that way, in the last 12 months, we have filed chargesheets before the court for 302 POCSO cases, including cases filed in the previous years. Preparation works of charge sheets for a few cases reported in the last six months are under process," he added.

