Congress cadre wave black flag at Modi in Chennai over RaGa issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Saturday, various leaders and party members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) staged protests in Chennai. Some of the Congressmen waved black flags at the PM.

On Saturday afternoon, TNCC president K S Alagiri led a protest at Valluvarkottam with other congressmen wearing black shirts and dresses. They held placards beside holding black flags. One of them had painted his body black with the words ‘Go Back Modi.’Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said, “Our leader’s (Rahul Gandhi) disqualification is a spiteful act by the NDA government at the centre, which is run by the BJP.”

Alagiri, speaking at the protest, said if Modi visits Tamil Nadu, the word should be sent that there will be opposition. On Saturday morning, the police detained TNCC’s SC Wing leader MP Ranjan Kumar at his house near Maduravoyal as he had announced he would fly black balloons protesting the visit of Modi. The police also seized more than 200 black balloons from his house. Apart from this, the police also seized nearly 2,000 black balloons from various parts of the city which had ‘Go Back Modi’ imprinted on them.

